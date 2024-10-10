Lessons from Plain Text

When you interact with a text file using an editor, what you see doesn’t necessarily reflect the data stored in the file. Sure, the contents of plain text files are byte codes encoded in formats like ASCII, UTF8, or UTF16, and these byte codes are the ultimate source of truth. But in the end, it’s still your text editor that chooses how to interpret and represent that ultimate source of truth - binary codes into something recognizable to you. This means that two different files could look the same, or the same file might appear differently depending on the editor(s) you use.

Your text editor might highlight (or not) certain parts based on syntax it recognizes, it can control how tabs appear (2 spaces, 4 spaces, or even 8). It decides how to encode the tab key input, whether as \t or as a set number of spaces. The same applies when you press the enter key to create a new line—whether it gets encoded as

(UNIX), or \r

(Windows) depends on the editor’s configuration.

Your text editor hides details so you don’t have to overthink. However, there are many times when these details leak through the protection layer that your text editor tries to provide. And you often don’t notice these complexities until you face them.

So, the main goal of this essay is to share some of my experiences and what I’ve learned over time about common problems you might encounter with plain text.

Tabs vs Spaces

Historically speaking, spaces existed long before tabs. The reason why tabs were initially developed was to reduce the repetitive use of both the space bar and backspace key.

However, people still debate using tabs or spaces in their projects. This isn’t about whether we should use the tab key itself, but rather whether text editors should insert spaces or tabs when we press it, that is to say how to encode the blank spaces we see in our editor when we press tab key.

I guess the main advantage of tabs over spaces is the flexibility it provides. When using tabs, you can collaborate with many different people who prefer to see different levels of indentation, without having to expose their preferences over others. (Sure, there is also the fact that tab character takes less space, but I don’t think this makes much of a difference, especially considering that we are in 2024.)

One problem with tabs, though, is precise editing. Since tabs represent multiple spaces at once, aligning lines may not work as one expects from time to time.

Like, what you perfectly see as OK in one editor where tabs are configured to take 4 columns, can be disgusting in another editor where tabs are configured to take 2 columns:

Editor 1 with tabs configured to take 4 spaces:

// 4 tabs, + 3 spaces function calculate ( a , b , c , d ) { // Some logic }

Editor 2 with tabs configured to take 2 spaces:

// 4 tabs, + 3 spaces function calculate ( a , b , c , d ) { // Some logic }

This is also partly the reason why I use spaces most of the time. If you still end up adjusting the tab width to match others’ preferences, what’s the purpose of using tabs in the first place?

I don’t know whether this is just due to first-mover advantage or not but it also looks like more projects use spaces over tabs. So what’s the point of going against the tide where there does not seem to be a very powerful advantage anyway?

With all that said, I still believe that in many cases this conversation is somewhat overkill and often doesn’t make a significant practical difference. In the end, what truly matters is whether the codebase is consistent—either using tabs or spaces throughout. Aside from that, it shouldn’t matter much since these settings can be easily configured in many environments anyway.

Soft Wrapping vs Hard Wrapping

When using plain text, there will come a point when the text you write becomes too long. In many text editors (Notepad, Notepad++, Neovim, or even VSCode), the default behavior is for the text to continue growing horizontally until you press Enter to create a new line break. This can be somewhat unuser-friendly compared to most email or messaging clients, where the text automatically wraps, making it much easier to read.

To be more clear, let me show you what non-wrapped and wrapped texts look like.

The text that is not wrapped:

Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Praesent fermentum felis nec elit bibendum, sit amet tempus sapien volutpat. Sed eu congue massa, non condimentum diam. Aenean vel consectetur odio. Suspendisse nec diam ac nisl bibendum tempor. Ut rutrum maximus velit, commodo consectetur nulla auctor ac. Curabitur neque dui, scelerisque in facilisis at, sagittis quis massa. Ut non tempor arcu. Vivamus elit massa, pulvinar vitae tellus ut, lobortis sagittis elit. Aenean vehicula varius eros, vitae pellentesque lorem consequat non. Aenean gravida velit id pellentesque tempor. Aenean ut purus nulla. Curabitur fringilla felis consequat ante condimentum porta. Curabitur id ex in libero rhoncus lobortis sit amet ac ligula.

The text that is wrapped:

Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Praesent fermentum felis nec elit bibendum, sit amet tempus sapien volutpat. Sed eu congue massa, non condimentum diam. Aenean vel consectetur odio. Suspendisse nec diam ac nisl bibendum tempor. Ut rutrum maximus velit, commodo consectetur nulla auctor ac. Curabitur neque dui, scelerisque in facilisis at, sagittis quis massa. Ut non tempor arcu. Vivamus elit massa, pulvinar vitae tellus ut, lobortis sagittis elit. Aenean vehicula varius eros, vitae pellentesque lorem consequat non. Aenean gravida velit id pellentesque tempor. Aenean ut purus nulla. Curabitur fringilla felis consequat ante condimentum porta. Curabitur id ex in libero rhoncus lobortis sit amet ac ligula.

As you can see, the wrapped text is a lot easier to read compared to the unwrapped one. This is why many people follow the practice of inserting newlines after a certain number of characters is reached (often around 78). In fact, in the text editor I use, Neovim, it is as simple as just pressing gq for this line-wrapping procedure to happen for the current line you are in.

This procedure of putting actual newlines between text so that it looks wrapped is known as hard-wrapping. This was what I did for a while as well, but since you are wrapping a line into multiple lines just because you can read it more easily in the text editor, you now have the following problems:

It’s frustrating to constantly hard-wrap the text manually, even if you have a shortcut.

If you copy the wrapped text this way and paste it into another application, like your favorite messaging app, it will likely look unpleasant, especially on smaller devices like smartphones. This happens because when the screen size is reduced, the messaging app will make sure each line is wrapped again if they don’t fit the vertical window size. I recommend reading The problems with hard wrapping email body text to understand this phenomenon a bit better.

Once you start adding actual newlines into your text just to make it more readable, you are sacrificing greppability. You can think of the term “greppability” as a way to describe how well the text is suited for efficient searching through tools like grep. In the case of hard-wrapped text, if you search a sentence that is split across multiple lines, the search/find tools like grep might just fail since they usually operate on a line-by-line basis.



This idea of greppability is so important and time-saving especially when working on a code-base. For example, in general, it is not very optimal to split your error message or log messages into multiple lines as you lose greppability. See Greppability is an underrated code metric, if you are further interested.

So, what’s the solution? Stop hard-wrapping and just use soft-wrapping, many modern text editors already provide soft-wrapping solutions. This is what I have started to do recently. I am sure there are ways to achieve it in many modern editors. In Neovim it is as simple as to use the following commands:

:set linebreak :set wrap :set columns=80

Newline

Let’s say that you are collaborating with other people through Git, and you just changed one line of code in a file and then pushed it to a branch. And suddenly, your colleagues started complaining about how your commit diff looks like you’ve changed the entire file.

In this case, if you are not sure what’s going on, you might find yourself spending some time just to realize that it is your text editor that automatically converts all the line break characters to its format.

I had a few friends who used VSCode as their main text editor and experienced the same issue. They were very confused the first time they encountered this kind of issue. Luckily, I was there to help them understand what was going on. :)

I’m going to take a step back in time, but please bear with me for a bit.

A long time ago, before monitors were common, people interacted with computers using these cool devices known as teleprinters. These were devices that combined a keyboard for input and a printer for output. You would type stuff, and when you send your command to the computer, you would get the results just like this:

Now, in the context of a teleprinter, what “newline” meant was something like first physically moving the typewriter’s carriage back to the beginning of the line (CR: Carriage Return) and then moving the paper up by one line (LF: Line Feed)

For these early machines designed to work with teletypes, both CR and LF were required to begin typing on a new line. And this influenced the early days of both Unix (1971) and MS-DOS (1981) as well. Back then, teletypes were still in use, so it kind of had to influence both operating systems in various ways. It turns out that, Unix developers chose to simplify the process of creating new lines by treating the LF character alone to signify the end of a line, while MS-DOS retained the full CR + LF combination. I guess the Microsoft guys were more concerned about legacy and hardware compatibility.

And all these conventions continue to exist even today. Files created in Windows use \r

for newlines and those generated in UNIX-like systems (Linux/MacOS/BSD) use

. However, many modern text editors are capable of reading and parsing both formats across both operating systems anyway so we don’t even notice these small differences. Unless we mess up our git diffs :D

To avoid these situations, you can configure your text editor correctly, use a linter, and create a .git/config file with autocrlf set to your need.

Conclude

Even plain text might not always be as straightforward as it appears. Understanding what’s happening behind the scenes can be helpful, especially for those who work with it frequently.

Also, if you have additional things to say about plain text, feel free to share them with me. I would really like to hear them.

Addendum

2024-10-13: It’s a nice coincidence to see an author I recently discovered, Breck Yunits, reviewing this essay on a YouTube Video. I guess you never know how paths might cross.

In the video, he mentions how the Tab key also functions as a delimiter for tabular data in plain text files and shares his own experiences with tabs/spaces and wrapping.